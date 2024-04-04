Gophers star Dawson Garcia says he’s returning next season

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team finally got some good roster news on Thursday when star forward Dawson Garcia announced his plan to return for his final year next season.

The Savage native led the Gophers in almost every statistical category this past season, posting averages of 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, earning him spots on the conference’s second and third team from coaches and media.

“I take extreme pride and gratitude in wearing “Minnesota” across my chest,” Garcia said in a statement released by the program. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to run it back one last time and represent this state. Let’s make it a special year Gopher nation!”

His decision comes after several young players entered the transfer portal since the end of the Gophers’ season.

Minnesota showed signs of improvement this season, finishing 19-15 (9-11 in conference play), 10th in the conference, and lost to Michigan State in their lone game of the Big Ten Tournament. However, they did beat Butler in the National Invitation Tournament before losing to Indiana State.

Garcia’s announcement may revive a bit of hope from fans that the team could take another step forward next season.