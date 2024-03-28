Gophers guard Braeden Carrington enters transfer portal

A third University of Minnesota men’s basketball player has entered the transfer portal.

A day after Joshua Ola-Joseph and just hours after KSTP Sports confirmed Pharrel Payne’s entry into the portal, KSTP Sports learned that guard Braeden Carrington also entered the portal. All three are Minnesota natives who just played their sophomore seasons.

Carrington, who hails from Brooklyn Park, averaged 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game this season across 29 games, including 10 starts. He missed three games for personal reasons after announcing an indefinite leave of absence in December but returned in the new year and continued to play a key role. He also played 22 games as a true freshman.

It’s yet another blow to a team that showed improvement this season and was hoping to take another step next year.

The Gophers finished the season 19-15 (9-11 in conference play), ranked 10th in the conference, and lost to Michigan State in their lone game of the Big Ten Tournament. However, they did beat Butler in the National Invitation Tournament before losing Sunday to Indiana State.