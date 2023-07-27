Gophers star Cooley changes course, signs NHL deal with Arizona
University of Minnesota hockey star Logan Cooley will be a one-and-done player after all.
Thursday, the program announced that the freshman signed his three-year, entry-level deal with the Arizona Coyotes.
It comes two months after Cooley announced his intention to return to the Gophers next season.
However, in a statement posted on social media, Cooley acknowledged his change of heart.
“Over the past months, I have realized that deep down, I feel ready for the challenge of playing at the highest level in the world and I want to fulfill my lifelong dream of being an NHL player,” his statement said in part.
The news is a big blow to the Gophers, as Cooley recorded a team-high 60 points (22-38=60) during his freshman season.
Arizona selected him No. 3 overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, and Cooley will now aim to crack their lineup right from the get-go.