Gophers star Logan Cooley returning for sophomore season

A young University of Minnesota hockey star is returning to the men’s team for his sophomore season.

The program announced Friday that Hobey Baker finalist Logan Cooley will play for Minnesota next season rather than turning pro.

Cooley recorded a team-high 60 points (22-38=60) during his freshman season, helping the Gophers to the national title game.

It’s huge news for the Gophers, who lost a few other key contributors after the season.

In addition to Cooley, Jaxon Nelson and Justen Close have also announced plans to return to Minnesota next season.