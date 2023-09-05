Gophers’ Nubin, Kesich get Week 1 conference honors

Two University of Minnesota football players earned conference honors for their play in the first week of the season.

Tuesday, the Big Ten named defensive back Tyler Nubin the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and kicker Dragan Kesich the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

Kesich converted two field goals in Minnesota’s win over Nebraska, including the game-winning 47-yarder as the fourth quarter clock expired.

It was the Gophers’ first walk-off field goal win in regulation since 2003, the university says, and Kesich is the first Gopher to win the conference’s weekly special teams honor since Matthew Trickett in November 2022.

Nubin, meanwhile, recorded two interceptions against Nebraska, his second coming with less than a minute left in the game to set up Kesich’s game-winner.

Nubin is the first Gopher to earn the conference’s weekly defensive honor since Mariano Sori-Marin in December 2020.

It also marks the first time that Minnesota has had two players earn weekly honors in the same week since 2019 when Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tanner Morgan were recognized.

The Gophers are back in action at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday night when Eastern Michigan comes to town.