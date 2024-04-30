Gophers men’s hockey picks Jaxon Nelson as team MVP of ’23-24 season

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team has announced its team award winners for the past season.

Jaxon Nelson received the John Mariucci MVP Award after putting together his best season while serving as co-captain. He played in all 39 games and tallied career-highs in goals (19) and points (31). After the season, he signed an entry-level NHL deal with Buffalo. He was also given the Tom Mohr Playoff MVP Award for scoring 11 of his goals in the final eight games.

Oliver Moore was named the winner of the Mike Crupi Most Determined Player Award after the freshman posted 33 points in 39 games, including a team-high 21 in 21 games after Jan. 1.

The Frank Pond Rookie of the Year Award went to Sam Rinzel, who led the team with 26 assists, the second-most in the nation by a freshman defenseman.

Mason Nevers received the Elwin “Doc” Romnes Leadership & Sportsmanship Award. He served as an alternate captain and returned from injury to play in the last 35 games while being a key leader on the team.

Other winners include: