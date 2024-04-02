Gophers forward Jaxon Nelson signs entry-level deal with Boston Bruins

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team’s season ended over the weekend, earlier than it and its fans were hoping. It also means some players have to weigh a jump to the next level.

Forward Jaxon Nelson, a graduate student, became the first Gopher to turn pro since the team’s season ended.

Nelson signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday and will report to the club’s AHL affiliate in Providence on an amateur tryout for the rest of this season.

Nelson, a native of Magnolia in the far southwestern corner of Minnesota, spent five years with the Gophers and played a key role for the Maroon and Gold down the stretch. Across the team’s final eight games, he notched 13 points (11-2=13), including his lone collegiate hat trick. He finished the season with career highs in goals (19) and points (31).

During his five seasons, Nelson played in 169 games, recording 42 goals, 47 assists and 89 points while winning 53.8% of the 1,394 draws he took.