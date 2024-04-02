Gophers’ Jimmy Snuggerud says he’ll return for junior season

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team got a big boost on Tuesday when forward Jimmy Snuggerud announced that he plans to return for his junior season.

The Chaska native scored a team-high 21 goals this season, six of which were game-winners. That made him one of just six Gophers to notch at least 20 goals in back-to-back seasons since 2000 and only the second to do so in his first two collegiate seasons.

Snuggerud was drafted 23rd overall by St. Louis in the 2022 NHL Draft and has showcased his high-level skills with the Gophers.

“I am excited to announce I’m coming back to the University of Minnesota next season,” Snuggerud said. “It was a tough ending to this season, and I feel like we have some unfinished business to accomplish. I am committed to this team and excited for the opportunity next year with the Gophers. I watched Brock Faber come back for his junior year and I feel like I can take the same path as Brock to the NHL, and help the Gophers win a national championship.”

His announcement comes the same day forward Jaxon Nelson signed an entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins.