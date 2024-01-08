Gophers hiring Rutgers LB coach as new defensive coordinator

A month after losing defensive coordinator Joe Rossi to Michigan State, the Gophers football program appears to have selected his replacement.

KSTP Sports confirmed on Monday that Corey Hetherman will leave his position at Rutgers to lead the program’s defense.

Hetherman has spent the past two seasons as the linebackers coach for Rutgers after leading one of the nation’s best defenses for James Madison from 2019-2021. He also was an associate head coach and won the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year Award in 2021.

He’ll now be tasked with leading a unit that had been a strength for the team for many years but struggled last season, in part due to injuries and losing some leaders to graduation.

The Gophers have had eight players selected in the NFL Draft since 2019 and will likely add to that this spring.