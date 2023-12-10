Gopher football loses DC Joe Rossi to Michigan State

After six seasons with Gopher football – the last four as defensive coordinator – Joe Rossi has been pried away by Big Ten rival Michigan State.

Rossi confirmed the move to KSTP Sports Sunday afternoon.

Details of his contract with the Spartans have not been disclosed.

Rossi leaves Dinkytown to joins the staff of new Michigan State head coach Jonathan Swift, who left Oregon State to take charge of the Spartans.

Rossi’s defenses finished rated in the top ten nationally three times – in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

He’s had eight players taken in the NFL Draft since 2019 (Boye Mafe, Esezi Otomewo, Benjamin St-Juste, Antoine Winfield Jr., Kamal Martin, Carter Coughlin, Chris Williamson and Blake Cashman) and was a nominee in 2021 for the Broyles Award, given annually to college football’s top assistant coach.

Somewhat depleted by graduation and injuries, Rossi’s unit – and the program as a whole – had a tough season, allowing an average of 27 points per game.

Rossi came to the Gophers after stops at Rutgers, Maine and Thiel College.