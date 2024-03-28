Gophers’ Pharrel Payne enters transfer portal

Another member of the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has entered the transfer portal.

KSTP Sports confirmed on Thursday that sophomore forward Pharrel Payne entered the portal.

The Cottage Grove native is the second Gopher in as many days to enter the portal, with Joshua Ola-Joseph entering the portal on Wednesday.

Payne played 32 games this season for the Gophers, starting 19, and averaged 10 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. That came after he played 30 games as a true freshman and averaged 8.2 points per game.

While entering the portal doesn’t necessarily mean the players will leave Minnesota, it’s not exactly the news the Gophers and their fans were looking for after showing progress this season and creating hope of another leap next year.

The Gophers finished the season 19-15 (9-11 in conference play), ranked 10th in the conference, and lost to Michigan State in their lone game of the Big Ten Tournament. However, they did beat Butler in the National Invitation Tournament before losing Sunday to Indiana State.