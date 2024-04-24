Gophers get commitment from Oregon transfer guard Rigsby

Two days after losing a starting guard to the transfer portal, the University of Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team has gained one.

Wednesday, the program gained a commitment from Oregon transfer Brennan Rigsby.

Last year, as a junior, Rigsby averaged 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game across 36 games, including 21 starts.

His announcement comes two days after Gophers guard Elijah Hawkins entered the transfer portal.

The Gophers have seen significant roster turnover this offseason after showing solid improvement last season.

Coach Ben Johnson is hoping the team can build upon last season’s successes and 10th place finish in the Big Ten.