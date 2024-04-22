Gophers guard Elijah Hawkins enters transfer portal

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team may be losing a starting guard after all.

Two weeks after announcing that Elijah Hawkins would return next season, KSTP Sports has confirmed that Hawkins has now entered the transfer portal.

Hawkins came to Minnesota from Howard last season and, as a junior, set the program’s single-season assist record (247). He ranked near the top nationally with 7.5 assists per game but also averaged 9.5 points per game and led the team in steals (54) and minutes per game (33.3), earning Big Ten Honorable Mention by both coaches and media.

Minnesota has already lost guard Braeden Carrington and forwards Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne, and guard Cam Christie is testing the NBA Draft process.