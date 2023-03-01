Gophers forward Heise named WCHA Forward of the Year for 2nd straight year

University of Minnesota hockey standout Taylor Heise has been named the WCHA Forward of the Year for the second year in a row.

The conference announced the news Wednesday.

The fifth-year forward and captain of the women’s hockey team tallied a conference-leading 62 points and a career-high-matching 29 goals.

The Lake City native is the first Gopher since Hannah Brandt and Dani Cameranesi to have back-to-back 60-point seasons.

The honor comes a week after she and several other Gophers were recognized with All-WCHA honors.

Heise is also a finalist for WCHA Player of the Year, which will be announced on Thursday.