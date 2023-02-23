6 Gophers hockey players earn All-WCHA honors

The University of Minnesota women’s hockey team had several players earn conference honors Thursday.

The program announced that six players were named to All-WCHA teams: Taylor Heise (First Team), Grace Zumwinkle (First Team), Abigail Boreen (Third Team), Abbey Murphy (Third Team), Skylar Vetter (Third Team) and Nelli Laitinen (Rookie Team).

Minnesota’s six honorees were tied for most in the conference.

Heise, the reigning WCHA Player of the Year, has 57 points (25-32=57) in 33 games. The Lake City native is also a four-time WCHA forward of the week winner this season and won the HCA National Player of the Month in December.

Zumwinkle’s honor means she’s been named to an All-WCHA team in each of her five years as a Gopher and the fourth time on the First Team. Minnesota’s co-captain, an Excelsior native, is also a two-time WCHA forward of the week winner this season.

Boreen, another co-captain, has tallied 33 points (21-12=33) in 31 games this season and is tied for the team lead with six multi-goal games.

Murphy has recorded 43 points (24-19=43) in 33 games, ranking second in the conference in goals, goals per game and game-winning goals. She’s also first in the conference at +36.

Vetter has made 30 starts in net for Minnesota this season, posting a 22-5-3 record with a 1.97 goals-against average (GAA) and a .920 save percentage. She leads the conference in wins, is second in saves, third in GAA and fifth in save percentage.

Laitinen, from Lohja, Finland, is on the 2023 HCA National Rookie of the Year Watch List and has recorded 16 points (3-13=16) in 25 games this season. She’s also second among WCHA rookie defenders in points per game and assists per game.