Gophers forward Cooley named college player of year by USA Hockey

A University of Minnesota men’s hockey forward has earned a big national honor.

Thursday, USA Hockey named Logan Cooley the Jim Johannson College Player of the Year.

As a freshman, Cooley tallied a team-high 60 points, earning him a spot as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and helping Minnesota to the national championship game.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft also represented Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the team win a bronze medal by recording a team-high 14 points.

The news comes a week after Cooley announced plans to return to the Gophers for his sophomore season rather than turn pro.