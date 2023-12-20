Gophers sign 26, including Minnesota’s top-rated player, on National Signing Day

The University of Minnesota football team has inked its next wave of talent to national letters of intent.

Wednesday, the program added 26 athletes as part of National Signing Day. That includes the top-rated prospect in the state, Esko safety Koi Perich.

In total, the class features seven Minnesotans, with others from Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, New York, Georgia, North Dakota, Alabama, Arkansas, California, Kansas, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Manitoba. The program says 14 athletes are coming in as defensive players and 12 as offensive players.

The signings also include a pair of transfer quarterbacks in Max Brosmer and Logan Fife after last year’s starter, Athan Kaliakmanis, entered the transfer portal.

