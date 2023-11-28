Gophers QB Kaliakmanis says he’ll enter transfer portal

With the college football regular season now complete, player movement is starting to get underway. That is true at the University of Minnesota, too, as a starter announced his intent to move on from the program on Tuesday.

Starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis tweeted a message that he plans to enter the transfer portal and finish his collegiate career somewhere else. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Thank you Minnesota ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MK2CsxGYYE — Athan Kaliakmanis (@aajk_23) November 28, 2023

The redshirt sophomore threw for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns this season and ran for another 94 yards and two scores in his first season as the full-time starter. However, he also struggled at times and was inconsistent in his play, tossing nine interceptions and completing at least 60% of his passes in only four games.

As he enters the portal, the Gophers will likely also use the portal to search for his replacement.

Minnesota finished the season at 5-7 (3-6 in conference play) but grabbed a bowl game thanks to its academic progress score. While that bowl game hasn’t formally been announced yet, it appears the Gophers will have to rely on redshirt senior Cole Kramer or true freshman Drew Viotto for the game in light of Kaliakmanis’ departure.