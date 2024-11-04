Gophers coach Fleck reviews win over No. 24 Illinois and looks ahead to game at Rutgers

The Gophers are bowl-eligible and have a chance to extend their winning to five games on Saturday at Rutgers.

The Gophers haven’t lost since they were defeated by Michigan on Sept. 28. During the four-game stretch, they’ve beaten then-No. 11 Southern Cal and now No. 24 Illinois.

A big reason is a stingy pass defense. The Illini’s touchdown pass on Saturday was only the sixth TD pass allowed by Minnesota this season.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck met with reporters Monday on campus to review Saturday’s win at the Illini and look ahead at the 11 a.m. Central Saturday kickoff at Rutgers.

QB Max Brosmer completed 22 of 37 passes for 213 yards and a TD. Darius Taylor ran for 131 yards and a TD on 22 carries and he was the Golden Gophers’ leading receiver with nine catches for 58 yards. WR Elijah Spencer had six catches for 67 yards.

Saturday at Rutgers is a chance to face QB Athan Kaliakmanis. He started 17 games and played in 23 over two seasons at Minnesota under Fleck before transferring last offseason.

Fleck tried to downplay the Kaliakmanis vs. his former team angle.

“You look at both sides of the ball, there’s a lot of people who have a lot of connections. That can’t be the focus, that’s not going to be the focus,” Fleck said “The focus is on going to get this football team better.”

Minnesota is 6-3, 4-2 in the Big Ten. They are just one of six teams in the conference with an above .500 in-conference record.