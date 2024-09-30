Gophers coach Fleck reviews loss vs. Michigan and looks ahead to game vs. USC

Following Saturday’s loss at No. 12 Michigan (Wolverines now ranked No. 10), the Gophers are now 2-10 in their last 12-games vs. major conference opponents.

Head coach P.J. Fleck met with reporters Monday morning on campus to review the 3-point loss vs. the Wolverines and look ahead to Saturday’s matchup vs. No. 11 USC.

Michigan led 24-3 going into the fourth quarter, but Minnesota scored three touchdowns to pull within 27-24 with 1:37 left. The Gophers recovered the onside kick but were flagged for offsides.

Mullings grabbed the second kick, allowing the Wolverines to run out the clock. The Wolverines extended their school-record conference winning streak to 27 games. They haven’t lost a Big Ten game since Michigan State beat them in 2021.

Minnesota (2-3, 0-2) hoped to win the Little Brown Jug for the first time in a decade and only the third time in the 21st century.

“We are way past the point where moral victories matter to this program,” Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said immediately after the game. “Everyone on our sideline thought we were going to win that game.”

The Gophers host No. 11 USC Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report