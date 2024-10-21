Gophers coach Fleck previews Saturday’s homecoming game vs. Maryland

Following a bye on Saturday, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck met with reporters Monday on campus.

The Gophers host Maryland Saturday at 2:30 p.m. for Homecoming. The Gophers are 2-2 in Big Ten games, while Maryland is 1-3. The Terrapins are coming off a win vs. USC.

Fleck was asked about star freshman safety Koi Perich, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week last week after his standout performance in Minnesota’s 21-17 win at UCLA.

Perich had two interceptions and two tackles in the win.

“I think he’s making a huge impact, and I think I’ve mentioned before, but we had a true freshman named (WR) Corey Davis at Western Michigan who was pretty good. He ended up being the fifth overall pick and he played as a true freshman,” Fleck said.

“But when you’re talking about the impact that he’s making on defense and special teams, that’s hard to do as a true freshman and he came in June. I think that’s a great lesson for everybody that has said that I have to start earlier. I’m coming early to be able to play, and that’s true. I would have loved to see where he is if you came in January, because that puts you six months ahead, but just remember he came in June. He hasn’t even been through the off-season strength program yet, but that’s a credit to him. That’s a credit to to Danny Collins, his position coach.”

KSTP Sports hears that the Vikings, Bills, Giants, and Cowboys will have scouts at Saturday’s game.