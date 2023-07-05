Gophers AD confirms remaining eligibility for Gable Steveson

The Gophers say they’ll gladly welcome back their two-time national champion and Olympic gold medalist wrestler if he wants to come back.

Wednesday, University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle released a statement confirming Gable Steveson has one season of collegiate eligibility left, if he wants to use it.

“Gable is a generational talent and one of the most accomplished athletes – regardless of sport – in school and state history. He is an Olympic gold medalist, a two-time NCAA champion, a three-time Big Ten champion, and we are excited about the opportunity of him returning to Minnesota for one final season,” Coyle said. “The two-time Hodge Trophy winner and Big Ten Medal of Honor recipient is the most entertaining athlete in collegiate sports, and we are thrilled about the possibility of being able to watch him compete once again as a Gopher.”

Steveson talked with KSTP Sports back in May and didn’t rule out a return to amateur wrestling, even though he’s currently working with WWE.

As of Wednesday, he hadn’t officially made any announcement about a decision but would be a boon for the Gophers and wrestling fans.