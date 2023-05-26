Gable Steveson eager to make WWE in-ring debut; won’t rule out 2024 Olympics

nbsp;

Former Gophers national champion Brock Lesnar continues to dominate the WWE scene but he may soon have some University of Minnesota company in sports entertainment. Two-time national champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson continues his training in WWE and is eager to make his in-ring debut.

“I want to go out there on tv. I want to be the person people thought I was and I don’t want any doubt in my mind that I’m not,” Steveson told KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit.

Steveson made an appearance at Wrestlemania 38 but hasn’t had his first televised match yet. He continues to train at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

“I’m getting the hang of doing everything the correct way – landing right, match psychology, everything in between. I’m flourishing and hopefully they see it, too.”

The WWE is filled with showmen but that’s not something you see everyday in the amateur ranks. Steveson changed that a bit with his trademark backflip after winning big matches.

“I’m excited because people haven’t really seen the real Gable because amateur wrestling kind of shelves a portion because we’re used to guys being disciplined.”

While professional wrestling is his future, Steveson hasn’t put amateur wrestling completely behind him either. Steveson recently returned to amateur wrestling dominating his three matches at the U.S. Open Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas. The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are not out of the question but he’d need approval from the WWE.

“They’ve approved the fact that I can chase a couple tournaments,” Steveson said. “I think time will tell the Olympics story. Who knows because it’s a year away but I think we’re in good strides to make that progression.”