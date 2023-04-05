Gopher men’s hockey previews National Semifinal clash w/ Boston U

Following their only pre-Frozen Four skate on the ice at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, Gopher men’s hockey players and head coach Bob Motzko previewed Thursday night’s National Semifinal against Boston University.

Click the video box on this page to watch Wednesday’s Frozen Four press conference with Gophers Ryan Chesley, Ryan Johnson, Jimmy Snuggerud and head coach Bob Motzko

The Gophers face Boston at 4 p.m. Central Time on Thursday. The winner advances to the National Championship against the winner of the second semifinal between Quinnipiac and Michigan

RELATED: Gopher Hockey arrives in Tampa for Frozen Four