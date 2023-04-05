Gopher hockey arrives in Tampa for Frozen Four

The Gopher men’s hockey team arrived in Tampa Tuesday ahead of the 2023 NCAA Frozen Four at the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning this weekend.

Click the video box on this page to watch scenes from the Gophers’ arrival at the airport and comments from head coach Bob Motzko

The Gophers are making their second straight trip to the Frozen Four, having lost to Minnesota State-Mankato in last year’s National Semifinal.

Minnesota is seeking a first national championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2002 and 2003.

They play their national semifinal against Boston University at 4 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Championship game is Saturday night.

Gophers Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley are also among three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in college hockey.

The Hobey Baker awards ceremony is Friday.