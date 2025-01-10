Gopher hockey teams dive into conference play for rest of season

Both ranked 3rd in the nation, the Gopher women’s and men’s hockey teams both begin a run of nonstop in-conference opposition that will take them to the end of the regular season.

The women host crosstown WCHA rival St. Thomas this weekend, while the men travel to Columbus to take on #11 Ohio State – the surprise team of the Big Ten men’s hockey season so far.

Click the video boxes on this page to watch interviews with the Gopher hockey teams: click above to see interviews with men’s coach Bob Motzko and players John Mittelstadt and Jimmy Snuggerud, or below to see women’s head coach Brad Frost (or swipe the video frame at the top of your screen on mobile)