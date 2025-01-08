Girls High School Basketball: No. 1 Providence Academy tops No. 3 Minnehaha Academy

A star-studded showdown saw junior Maddyn Greenway steal the spotlight in a second half spectacle as she spearheaded Providence Academy’s comeback victory 99-78 over Minnehaha Academy. KSTP Sports was there.

Greenway, a Kentucky commit, finished with 51 points to lead all scorers, posting 31 in the 2nd half.

Although things did not start out in the Lions favor.

Maryland signee and senior Addi Mack helped lead Minnehaha to an early 11-2 advantage.

The Redhawks built a 26-13 thanks to Mack’s scoring and distribution. Greenway rallied her squad back on a 7-0 run forcing a Minnehaha timeout.

Providence fought all the way back, taking their first lead of the game at 35-34.

A back-and-forth final five minutes of the first half saw Minnehaha cling to a 1 point lead into the break, 48-47 RedHawks.

Mack scored 25 points to lead Minnehaha and Greenway supplied 20 for Providence.

Greenway exploded out of the locker room scoring 19 of Providence’s 21 points to open up a 68-63 2nd half lead.

The Lions continued to build on the lead while holding Minnehaha to 30 points in second half.

A 22 point advantage in the second frame allowed Providence Academy to coast to their 13th win of the season. The Lions remain undefeated and Greenway said postgame that they are in search of yet another state championship.