Girls H.S. School Basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s rolls past Chanhassen 90-55

No. 6 Benilde-St. Margaret’s breezes past Chanhassen 90-55 for third straight win.

Zahara Bishop’s 25 points led the way for the Red Knights along with 17 from Pressley Watkins and Kendall McGee’s 13 points.

Bishop, a Seton Hall commit, provided 10 early point helping the Red Knights to an early 31-9 lead.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s doubled up the Storm at halftime 50-25.

McGee, a Creighton commit, stuffed the stat sheet orchestrating the offense with assists, scoring and three blocks.

The Red Knights after a rocky start to the season posted a statement victory over a 9-4 Chanhassen squad.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s now hold 9-5 record and are in search of their 3rd consecutive state championship.