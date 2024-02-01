Q&A: Get to know new Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer

New Gophers starting quarterback Max Brosmer has been getting to know his new teammates the last couple weeks, both on and off the field.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spent time with Brosmer on Thursday at the indoor practice facility.

Brosmer completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,459 yards and 29 touchdown passes in 2023 at New Hampshire. Brosmer was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Athan Kaliakmanis, the Gophers starting quarterback in 2023, transferred to Rutgers.

Brosmer has worked with noted quarterback trainer Quincy Avery the last ten years.

Brosmer earned an undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences in December 2022 and then started work on a Masters degree in exercise science/kinesiology.