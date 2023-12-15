QB guru Quincy Avery loves fit between trainee Max Brosmer and Gophers

Former Twin Cities resident and Atlanta-based quarterback trainer Quincy Avery spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson this week. Avery has trained new Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer for the last nine years.

Avery also works with NFL quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts, Viking Josh Dobbs, Trey Lance, DeShaun Watson, and more. In other words, he has an eye for helping bring out the best in a player.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Avery***

Note: We spoke with Avery at the end about Dobbs and his demotion to No. 3 QB. Avery is friends with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, dating back to when they were roommates at an Elite-11 camp.

Brosmer completed 64% of his passes for 3,459 yards and 29 touchdown passes in 2023 at New Hampshire. Brosmer was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Athan Kaliakmanis, the Gophers starting quarterback in 2023, announced earlier this month that he’s entering the transfer portal. He has since visited Rutgers.