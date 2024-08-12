Fun week of golf at Hazeltine begins with first round of U.S. Amateur Championship

The 2024 U.S. Amateur Championship is underway at Hazeltine National in Chaska and the Chaska Town Course.

KSTP Sports spent time at Hazeltine on Monday to see the expansive set-up and we spoke with competitor Julian Menser, a recent Michigan high school graduate. He’ll play next year for Michigan State. Menser shot a 4-over, 76, on Monday.

The annual tournament puts would-be champions through nine rounds in seven days. The championship round comes after the 312-player starting field emerged from the 4,970 players who entered this year’s competition at its earliest stage.

The field was narrowed through two-stage qualifying at local and regional tournaments nationwide, as well as exemptions to deliver competitors to the Championship.

Opening rounds of stroke play took place Monday and continue Tuesday at Hazeltine and Chaska Town Course. Each player in the field will play each course one time.

After two rounds of stroke play, the field will be cut to the top 64 players who will enter a match-play, single elimination bracket.

The Championship on Sunday will be a 36-hole match.

Schedule of competition: