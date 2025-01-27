Frost practice report, Jan. 27: Content with halfway point of season hitting Tuesday

Game No. 15, the halfway point of the PWHL season, comes Tuesday night for the Frost when they host Toronto. So, we figured it was a good time during practice on Monday at the ‘X’ to take a temperature check.

We spoke with coach Ken Klee and forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield and Taylor Heise.

Minnesota is 5-3-2-4, good for 23 points and a tie for 1st place with Montreal. However, Montreal has played three fewer games.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Klee, Coyne Schofield, and Heise***

Schofield recorded the first three-point performance of her career (1G, 2A) in Sunday’s win over Boston and takes over sole possession of the PWHL scoring lead with 14 points (6G, 8A).

Heise recorded her first two-goal game of the season in Sunday’s win. She scored for the first time in five games dating back to Jan. 8 against the Fleet when she also netted the game-winning goal. She is now tied for second in league-scoring with 12 points in 13 games, including four goals, which equals her rookie total.

Frost media relations assisted with this story