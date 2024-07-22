From St. Paul to the Hall — The Joe Mauer Story: A KSTP Sports special presentation

In honor of Joe Mauer’s enshrinement in the Baseball Hall of Fame, KSTP Sports gathered interviews, photos, videos and stories from every corner of Mauer’s life and career to celebrate him both as a great baseball player and as a great person.

KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit hosted “From St. Paul to the Hall — The Joe Mauer Story” live in Cooperstown, New York shortly after Mauer was welcomed into the Hall of Fame.

Click through the video box on this page to watch the full show as friends, fans, family and former teammates and coaches offer tributes and tales about the newly-minted Hall of Famer from St. Paul