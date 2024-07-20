‘From St. Paul to the Hall’: Friday in Cooperstown with Twins fans, the Mauer kids

KSTP Sports Director Joe Schmit is in Cooperstown, New York all weekend to cover Joe Mauer’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

On Friday, Joe chatted with Twins fans who made the trip to upstate New York and Mauer’s three children.

Schmit also hosted an event to discuss the book he co-wrote with Mauer, “The Right Thing to Do: The Joe Mauer Story” which is raising money for two Minnesota nonprofit organizations: Thumbs Up and Highland Friendship Club which provide mental health support, community connection, and friendship.

Click the video boxes below to see Joe Schmit’s stories from Friday of Joe Mauer’s Hall of Fame induction weekend in Cooperstown, New York:

