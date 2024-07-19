From St. Paul to the Hall: Joe Schmit in Cooperstown for Joe Mauer Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Our Joe Schmit and Alec Ausmus are in Cooperstown, NY to chronicle the special weekend for Twins legend Joe Mauer. After receiving enough votes in January, his first time on the ballot, Mauer is entering the Baseball Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is on Sunday.

Schmit sat down recently with Teresa Mauer, Joe’s mother.

Mauer will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with former Detroit Tigers, Florida Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates manager Jim Leyland; Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton, a five-time all-star and three-time Gold Glove winner; and third baseman Adrian Beltre, a four-time All-Star.

Mauer was the first catcher in MLB history to win three batting titles. He was in the top five in the American League in batting in three other seasons.

He went to the All-Star Game six times. He won the American League MVP in 2009.

Mauer played 15 seasons, all with the Twins.

