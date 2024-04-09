Four games remain in Timberwolves push for 1-seed, Towns nearing return

With four games to play in the regular season the Timberwolves, Nuggets and Thunder are in a sprint to the finish with the top seed in the Western Conference at stake.

Karl-Anthony Towns was at the Wolves morning shootaround ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against Washington. All signs point to him playing in at least one game before the regular season ends. It’s expected he’ll travel with the team for Wednesday night’s game in Denver, but no word if that’s when he’ll return to playing – or if he’ll wait until the season-ending two-game homestand against Atlanta and Phoenix.

Click the video box on this page to watch video from Tuesday morning’s Timberwolves shootaround – including Karl-Anthony Towns working his way back in to playing shape – also interviews with Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Among the three teams jockeying for the 1-seed, the Wolves remaining schedule strength sits in the middle.

The Wolves and Denver play the only game remaining between the three teams. That’s Wednesday night’s clash in Denver.

Oklahoma City’s four opponents (SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL) have a combined .510 win percentage. Minnesota’s (WAS, DEN, ATL. PHX) are at .484. Denver has the easiest road in, with an opponent’s (UTA, MIN, SAS, MEM) win percentage of .414.

If the Timberwolves win out, their 58-24 record would match the legendary 2003-04 Timberwolves team’s franchise record for wins in a season. The next best win total by any Wolves team was 51 in 2002-03.