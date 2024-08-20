Fleck, Gophers ready for opener against UNC

After capping off the 2023 season with a win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will try to open the season with a win against North Carolina on Thursday, August 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The biggest difference this season figures to be at quarterback where head coach PJ Fleck brought in New Hampshire grad transfer Max Brosmer .

“Every decision you make you want to be right. And you’re feeling you have to be right, but this one, we had to get right. And Max has just exceeded all of our expectations. He’s got to go out there and prove it and play on game day and and do what he does every single day,” Fleck said on Monday. “The only thing Max Brosmer has to do is be the best version of Max Brosmer every day.”

Brosmer threw for 3,464 yards and 29 touchdowns last year at New Hampshire, but that was against FCS competition.

***Click the video box for Fleck’s full press conference***