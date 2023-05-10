Farmer reinstated by Twins, Miranda optioned

Nearly a month to the day after being hit by a pitch that caused him to have surgery and have four of his bottom teeth realigned, the Minnesota Twins have reinstated infielder Kyle Farmer from the injured list.

On Wednesday morning, the Twins announced Farmer has returned from rehab.

Farmer, who was hit by a pitch from Lucas Giolito on April 12 during a game against the Chicago White Sox, has missed the past two dozen games.

RELATED: Twins put Farmer on IL, add Garlick to roster

Before he was injured, Farmer had a .226 batting average with the Twins, including a home run, five RBI and six runs this season.

In a corresponding move, infielder Jose Miranda was optioned to the St. Paul Saints. Miranda has hit three home runs, 13 RBI and scored 12 runs in nearly three dozen games for the Twins. However, he’s hitting only .220 with a .275 on-base percentage, including just a .120 average over the past week.