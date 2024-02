It was a section final that easily could’ve been a state championship game.

The Edina Hornets came out on top over the Wayzata Trojans with a 4-1 victory in the Class 2A Section 6 Championship Game at sold-out Bloomington Ice Garden on Wednesday night.

***Click the video box above for extended highlights***

Edina is back in the 2A state tournament after finishing runner-up last year.