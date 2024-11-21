Dotson, Knowles preview United’s conference semifinal matchup vs. L.A. Galaxy Sunday

Before the Loons depart on Friday for Los Angeles, KSTP Sports spoke with midfielder Hassani Dotson and assistant coach Cameron Knowles Thursday after practice in Blaine.

Minnesota United plays the Los Angeles Galaxy Sunday at 5 p.m. Central for a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

L.A. outscored Colorado 9-1 in sweeping the first round series. The Galaxy have won a league-high five MLS titles, and are in a position to win a sixth.

Minnesota finished the regular season 6th in the West standings then advanced in the playoffs after sweeping Real Salt Lake. That came after two penalty shootout wins.