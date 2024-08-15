Defender Anthony Markanich acquired by Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC made another roster move Thursday, acquiring defender Anthony Markanich from St. Louis City SC.

It’s the second player the Loons acquired on Thursday, previously signing midfielder Joaquín Pereyra.

As part of his acquisition, Minnesota United gave St. Louis City SC $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money. Should certain performance-based conditions be met, St. Louis could receive up to $100,000 in additional funds. St. Louis will also retain a sell-on percentage if Markanich is transferred from MLS.

“I’m excited to be a part of a great club like Minnesota United,” said Markanich. “I’m ready to get started and help the team in these upcoming games, and I look forward to playing in front of the fans.”

Markanich joins the Loons after making 32 game appearances across all competitions with St. Louis since they acquired the 24-year-old from the Colorado Rapids in August 2023.

“Anthony will provide flexibility and competition on the left side,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. “He knows the style of play within MLS well, and we are looking forward to seeing his contributions to Minnesota United on the pitch.”

Markanich began his MLS career in 2022 after signing with the Colorado Rapids.