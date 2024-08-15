Minnesota United signs Midfielder Joaquín Pereyra

Before the close of Major League Soccer’s secondary transfer window, Minnesota United has signed another player.

The Loon’s newest player is midfielder Joaquín Pereyra from Club Atlético Tucumán in Argentina. Pereyra was signed to a three-and-a-half-year designated player contract with a club option for 2028.

“I am thrilled to come to Minnesota United and play for this great club,” said Pereyra. “I’m very happy and look forward to helping the team. I am ready and have many dreams to achieve big things with the club.”

Pereyra joins the club following three years at Argentina’s Primera División side Club Atlético Tucumán, where he scored four goals and recorded 14 assists in 117 appearances since 2021.

Minnesota United’s Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director, Khaled El-Ahmad, said the 25-year-old’s experience and skills will be a good fit for the club.

“We look forward to Joaquín Pereyra joining Minnesota United and strengthening our roster,” said El-Ahmad. “We believe his abilities are a good fit for our club and he’s excited to showcase his talents to our fans.”

Pereyra will occupy an international roster spot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate