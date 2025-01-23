Danny Collins promoted to defensive coordinator with Gophers, other changes made to defensive staff

A long-time member of the Minnesota Gophers football coaching room will now act as the team’s defensive coordinator alongside other coaching changes.

Danny Collins, safety coach and pass game coordinator, was announced as the team’s newest defensive coordinator on Thursday.

Collins has been with the Gophers since 2017, joining the program alongside head coach P.J. Fleck, whom he has worked alongside in the coaching room for 13 years.

“Danny has been with me since Western Michigan and is an elite defensive mind who has recruited and coached All-American players,” Fleck said. “I know he will do a tremendous job coaching and calling our defense.”

Collins will remain in charge of the safeties with his new title. Fleck also announced additional changes to the coaching room, with Mariano Sori-Mon acting as the linebackers’ coach and Dennis Dotti-Carter coaching the rush ends.

New to the coaching room will be Kevin Kane, who will work as the nickels/outside linebackers coach.