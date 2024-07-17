St. Francis native Dakotah Lindwurm ready to compete for U.S. Marathon team in Paris Olympics
Minnesotan Dakotah Lindwurm leaves for the Paris Olympics on Monday. The St. Francis native took third place at the U.S. Olympic Marathon trials earlier this year in Orlando with a time of 2:25:31. That high finish punched her ticket for Paris.
We caught up with Lindwurm at Training Haus in Eagan this week. She’s doing some fine-tuning before heading overseas.
***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Lindwurm***
Lindwurm won both the 2021 and 2022 Grandma’s Marathons, and her 2022 victory made her the 12th-fastest U.S. women’s marathoner of all-time.