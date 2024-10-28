Watch: Conley Jr., Gobert looking forward to Timberwolves-Mavericks West Finals rematch on Tuesday

The Timberwolves and Dallas will hit the court on Tuesday in Minneapolis in a matchup of Western Conference foes and a rematch of last spring’s West Finals.

Minnesota is 1-0 at home, and Dallas is 0-1 on the road. The Mavs host Utah Monday night, so will play the Wolves on a back-to-back. It’s a national telecast on TNT.

KSTP Sports was at Wolves practice on Monday and spoke with point guard Mike Conley Jr. and center Rudy Gobert.

***Click the video box above to watch Conley Jr. and Gobert from their media sessions Monday***

Julius Randle had 24 points nine rebounds and five assists as the Wolves beat the Toronto Raptors 112-101 on Saturday night at Target Center.

Anthony Edwards also scored 24 for Minnesota, while Gobert added 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

The Wolves are 2-1.