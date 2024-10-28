Watch: Conley Jr., Gobert looking forward to Timberwolves-Mavericks West Finals rematch on Tuesday

By KSTP Sports

Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. and center Rudy Gobert speaking with reporters on Mon. Oct. 28th

The Timberwolves and Dallas will hit the court on Tuesday in Minneapolis in a matchup of Western Conference foes and a rematch of last spring’s West Finals.

Minnesota is 1-0 at home, and Dallas is 0-1 on the road. The Mavs host Utah Monday night, so will play the Wolves on a back-to-back. It’s a national telecast on TNT.

KSTP Sports was at Wolves practice on Monday and spoke with point guard Mike Conley Jr. and center Rudy Gobert.

***Click the video box above to watch Conley Jr. and Gobert from their media sessions Monday***

Julius Randle had 24 points nine rebounds and five assists as the Wolves beat the Toronto Raptors 112-101 on Saturday night at Target Center.

Anthony Edwards also scored 24 for Minnesota, while Gobert added 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

The Wolves are 2-1.