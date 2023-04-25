Conference opponents announced for Gophers men’s basketball season

Basketball season just ended a few weeks ago but the Big Ten has released the list of conference opponents each team will play for the upcoming men’s season.

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team will face six conference foes twice next season — once at home, once on the road — while facing six others just once.

The Gophers will only play Michigan, Illinois and Purdue on the road next season while only hosting Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Minnesota will play the following teams both at home and on the road: Iowa, Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State.

Next season’s Big Ten Tournament will also be played at Target Center in Minneapolis from March 13-17. That will mark the fifth city to host the tournament since it started back in 1998.

Target Center hosted the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament this past season and will do so again next year.