Women’s Big Ten basketball tournament tips off Wednesday

The Gopher women’s basketball team is kicking off the Big Ten Tournament with a game against Penn State Wednesday at 1 p.m.

This is the first time the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis will host the tournament, which runs through Sunday and includes all of the schools within the conference.

The winner of the Minnesota vs Penn State game will play Michigan, the fifth seed, on Thursday afternoon.

“When you come into Target Center, you’ll see all of the new decor, the brand-new court with the new logo in the center, all the new digital and the tagline and lots of Minneapolis skyline and landmarks, and it’s gonna be a really fun way to kick it off with the Gophers taking the stage first,” said Andrea Graham, the tournament’s co-executive director.

There are events going on all week around the metro including speakers and pep rallies. On Wednesday, fans can stop by the rotunda in the Mall of America to view the Big Ten trophy between 5 and 7 p.m. You can take a photo with the trophy and register for the chance to win free tickets to the tournament. You may also win a pass to private pre-game parties.

Single session and all-session tickets are currently on sale and start at $12. CLICK HERE for ticket information.