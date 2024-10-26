Champlin Park beats East Ridge in opening round of 6A playoffs

Champlin Park scored on their first play on offense and never trailed in a 24-22 thriller over East Ridge in the opening round of the 6A playoffs Friday night.

This victory over East Ridge is the first playoff win for Champlin Park since the 2020 season. The Rebels advance to play one seeded Lakeville North on Friday, November 1 at Lakeville North High School.

Click here to view the complete 6A playoff bracket.