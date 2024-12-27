Centennial/Spring Lake Park improves to perfect 14-0 with 4-2 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s

No. 1 Centennial/Spring Lake Park stays undefeated knocking off No. 5 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4-2 at the Silverback Shootout Friday afternoon.

Grace Laager powered a shot through the goalie’s glove to score her sixth goal of the season in the first period to give the Cougars an early lead.



A short-lived advantage, however, as the Red Knights captain Kendall Hassler evened things up with a bar-down goal that gave Kaia Weiland no chance in the net.

BSM continued building momentum and paid it off as a shot from the point off the stick of Baily Gray escaped Weiland making it 2-1 Red Knights.

Laager booted her team back into the game midway through the second period restoring parity for the third time. Not even two minutes later Lillian Renslow was in the right place at the right time to place the puck into the net and give Centennial/SLP their lead back.

The Red Knights put on serious pressure late in the game thanks to penalties by the Cougars. But, an empty net goal by Alexis Larsen in the final minute allowed Centennial/SLP to head home 14-0-0 and notch another marquee win over a top-five team in Minnesota.