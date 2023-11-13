Vikings’ Bynum discusses wife’s emotional arrival from Philippines, teammates talk win over Saints

Vikings defensive back Cam Bynum waited until just before Sunday’s game against New Orleans to inform teammates his wife had finally been permitted to travel to the United States, and would be watching him play live for the very first time.

Bynum told his teammates about his wife LaLaine’s arrival in the tunnel as they walked out for the game. She arrived in Minnesota on Monday but he’d kept it a secret, hoping to use the announcement as pregame inspiration for his teammates.

Bynum has family in the Philippines and spend offseasons there. He and his wife married in March but she’d been unable to obtain a visa to enter the U.S.

After catching what appeared to be an interception, Bynum sprinted the length of U.S. Bank Stadium to toss the ball to his wife, who was in the front row of the stands.

Unfortunately, a penalty negated the play – but Bynum still cherished the moment.

Bynum’s inspiration, combined with an explosive first half by the Vikings offense and several second-half stands by the Vikings defense, powered them to a 29-19 win over the Saints.

After starting the season 0-3 and 1-4, the Vikings have now won five straight games.

Bynum’s wife seeing her first Vikings game was one of many “firsts” for Vikings against New Orleans.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs made his first start after coming on in relief last week, and had another solid game leading the Vikings to a 27-3 third quarter lead.

Running back Ty Chandler scored his first career touchdown. He nearly had two but a holding penalty brought the second one back. Chandler saw increased playing time when starter Alexander Mattison left the game with a concussion.

Rookie defensive back Mekhi Blackmon snared his first career interception. He snagged one of two late interceptions that sealed the win. Both were thrown by Saints backup QB Jameis Winston, who came on after starter Derek Carr left following a big hit by Danielle Hunter.

A moment in the game held particular significance for Hunter as well. His league-leading 11th sack hit a threshold that triggers a $1-million contract bonus.

T.J. Hockenson also had a historic stat line as the Vikings ran out their first half lead. His 10 catches, 128 yards and touchdown made him the first tight end in NFL history to have 10+ receptions, 125+ yards and a touchdown all in a single half.

The Vikings play at Denver next Sunday night.

